Manchester United faces Bournemouth this weekend in the Premier League and arrives in a difficult situation, as the top of the domestic competition table is on fire. Liverpool and Brighton could snatch their Champions League place in the event of a puncture in the last three league games, so the res devils cannot afford any more failure.
Below we show you the possible lineup that Ten Hag will draw for this match:
BY: DAVID DE GEA – The Spanish goalkeeper has been a key player at Manchester United in recent years. His large wingspan, his reflexes and his ability to keep a clean sheet are critical to the team’s defensive security.
RHP: AARON WAN-BISSAKA – The English right-back is one of the most promising defenders of his generation and has shown great solidity in defense, as well as a great ability to overwhelm in attack. He stands out for his speed and his ability to recover balls.
CB: VICTOR LINDELOF – The Swedish central defender stands out for his great positioning, his ability to anticipate the movements of opposing forwards and his ability to get the ball played from behind.
CB: LUKE SHAW – The English left-back has been one of Manchester United’s most consistent players this season and has shown great ability both in defense and attack. Shaw stands out for his great vision of the game, his ability to overflow and his ability to cross accurately from the left wing.
LI: DIAGO DALOT – The Portuguese defender stands out for his great technique and speed, Dalot has earned a place in the team’s defense and his presence will be key in a game as important as this one. In addition, his ability to join the attack will be essential to create danger in the rival area.
MC: CASEMIRO – The Brazilian midfielder is a fundamental piece at Manchester United and stands out as one of the most influential midfielders worldwide. His imposing physique, his ability to recover the ball and his prowess in distributing play are key elements to the team’s success in midfield.
MC: CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN – The talented Danish midfielder is a highly creative player. His ability to generate scoring chances from any position on the pitch and his vision of the game are essential to Manchester United’s successful attack.
MD: ANTONY – The young Brazilian winger is one of the brightest prospects of his generation and has shown an impressive ability to unbalance and create scoring chances at Old Trafford. His speed and his dribbling skills are key elements in Manchester United’s tactics.
CAM: BRUNO FERNANDES – The talented Portuguese attacking midfielder is recognized as one of the best players in his position worldwide. His vision of the game, his ability to score goals and create chances at Manchester United are vital to the team’s success.
MY: JADON SANCHO – Sancho joined Manchester United in the last summer transfer window and has been gaining prominence as he has adapted to English football. He stands out for his ability to overflow on the wing, his vision of the game and his ability to generate scoring chances, which makes him a fundamental player in the team.
DC: RASHFORD – The English striker is one of the key players at Manchester United. This season he is establishing himself as one of the most outstanding players. His performance on the field has made him an iconic player admired by the team’s fans.
Goalie: degea
Defenses: Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw and Dalot
Midfielders: Casemiro, Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes
Forwards: Antony, Rashford and Sancho
