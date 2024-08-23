On August 24 at 1:30 p.m., the Falmer Stadium will be the scene of the clash between Brighton and Manchester United in what will be the second match of the 2024/25 Premier League season.
The Premier League has already started, and for the second round, we have a high-flying match, with two teams that will surely fight to get into Europe. Last season was disappointing for Brighton, as was that of the Red Devils, due to injuries, but if they respect things a little more this year, we can see great games from both.
Below we leave you with the possible lineup of Manchester United for this match:
BY: ONANA – Onana is a key player in Ten Hag’s system, standing out for his skill with his feet and his speed in getting out of his area. Despite criticism from last season, he is expected to return to his best form and be a defensive mainstay.
LD: MAZRAOUI- If his signing goes through, Mazraoui would bring security and dynamic play at right-back. With his defensive and offensive abilities, he would fit perfectly into Ten Hag’s system, improving play from the back.
DFC: LISANDRO MARTINEZ – The Argentine centre-back is in doubt due to personal problems, but as this is the first game of the season, it would be surprising if he doesn’t make it to take up that position in Manchester’s defence and be able to lead his team as he has done on so many occasions before the injury that kept him off the pitch for so long.
DFC: DE LIGT – Another player who is in doubt, in this case because he has been a recent signing and it is not known if he will be available for this match, but one thing is certain, if he is, Ten Hag will definitely start him, as he is one of the signings on the market.
LI: DALOT- Dalot will move to left back, looking to establish himself in the team. His versatility and ability on both wings allow him to adapt quickly, especially in the absence of Luke Shaw.
MC: CASEMIRO – The Brazilian is one of those players who has one foot in and one foot out of the team due to rumours, almost constantly, but despite this, he continues to have a good level for the elite, and with a much more compact team this year, he will surely stand out more.
MC: MAINOO – The very young English midfielder, just 18 years old, has been one of the breakthrough players of the year during the last season, and if he continues to maintain this great level that he shows, and injuries respect him, we could possibly be talking about one of the stars of the next 10 years.
ED: AMAD DIALLO- The young winger is explosive and skilled in one-on-one situations. His creativity and speed could be key on the right flank, offering depth and constant danger to United’s attack.
MCO: BRUNO FERNANDES – Another season for the good Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United. One of those who has always kept the team going through the worst moments of recent seasons, and his quality is indisputable. Let’s hope that this year, with the improvement of the team, he feels more supported and takes the club to another level.
EI: RASHFORD – The talented English winger is clearly a player with streaks, and just as two seasons ago he seemed unable to miss a goal, last season it was more difficult for him. Therefore, and in favour of football, we hope that this season he recovers his confidence and his level to once again demonstrate the great player that he is.
DC: MOUNT – Although he normally plays as an attacking midfielder, Mount could be used as a striker due to Højlund’s injury. His pressing ability and versatility in attack make him an interesting option in this position for Ten Hag.
This is what the formation would look like (1-4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Onana
Defenses: Mazraoui, Lisandro Martínez, De Ligt, Dalot
Midfielders: Mainoo, Casemiro
Attacking midfielders: Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford
Front: Mount
