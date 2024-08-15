The Premier League is about to start, and this year it will be with the Red Devils facing the “Cottagers” at home, a rival that if in other years it may have seemed like they had a squad where staying was already a prize, this year the signings have been of a high quality, so it will surely be a high quality match.
In this case, United arrives with several casualties for the match, but thanks to the signings, they have built up a squad that allows them to perform much better than last year, with what would normally be the substitutes.
Below we leave you with the possible lineup of Manchester United for this match:
BY: ONANA – Onana is a goalkeeper who stands out for his ability to quickly get out of his area and close down angles, as well as for his ability to play with his feet and participate in the construction of the play from the defensive zone, something highly sought after by Ten Hag. He was heavily criticised last season and this season he hopes to be able to return to the level that led him to be one of the best in the world.
LD: DALOT – The sale of Wan-Bissaka may seem to be making a statement about the move for Dalot, but it is true that United are waiting to sign a world-class right-back like Mazraoui. However, until that signing comes, it is time for the Portuguese to earn his place.
DFC: LISANDRO MARTINEZ – The Argentine centre-back is in doubt due to personal problems, but as this is the first game of the season, it would be surprising if he doesn’t make it to take up that position in Manchester’s defence and be able to lead his team as he has done on so many occasions before the injury that kept him off the pitch for so long.
DFC: DE LIGT – Another player who is in doubt, in this case because he has been a recent signing and it is not known if he will be available for this match, but one thing is certain, if he is, Ten Hag will definitely start him, as he is one of the signings on the market.
LI: SHAW – The English left-back seems to have his place secured this year, especially due to the injury of his teammate Malacia. He was injured for much of the Euros, but he did very well in the games he did play, so Luke Shaw is expected to have a good year.
MC: CASEMIRO – The Brazilian is one of those players who has one foot in and one foot out of the team due to rumours, almost constantly, but despite this, he continues to have a good level for the elite, and with a much more compact team this year, he will surely stand out more.
MC: MAINOO – The very young English midfielder, just 18 years old, has been one of the breakthrough players of the year during the last season, and if he continues to maintain this great level that he shows, and injuries respect him, we could possibly be talking about one of the stars of the next 10 years.
ED: GARNACHO – The Argentine seems to be an undisputed starter for Ten Hag, and his good performances since last season have earned him a place in the starting eleven, given his skill and ability to create dangerous situations.
MCO: BRUNO FERNANDES – Another season for the good Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United. One of those who has always kept the team going through the worst moments of recent seasons, and his quality is indisputable. Let’s hope that this year, with the improvement of the team, he feels more supported and takes the club to another level.
EI: RASHFORD – The talented English winger is clearly a player with streaks, and just as two seasons ago he seemed unable to miss a goal, last season it was more difficult for him. Therefore, and in favour of football, we hope that this season he recovers his confidence and his level to once again demonstrate the great player that he is.
DC: JADON SANCHO – After the many problems he had with the coach last season, and the loan that suited him so well at Borussia, with whom he even played in the Champions League final, the Englishman has returned to Manchester, and they have been trying him out as a striker due to Højlund’s injury, so he will probably play in this position for the first match.
This is what the formation would look like (1-4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Onana
Defenses: Dalot, Lisandro Martínez, De Ligt, Luke Shaw
Midfielders: Mainoo, Casemiro
Attacking midfielders: Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford
Front: Sancho
