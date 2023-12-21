Manchester United repeats a difficult day after a hard-fought draw against Liverpool, and this time they face a West Ham team that is one point below in the standings. Erik Ten Hag will have to make some adjustments compared to last day, since Dalot was sent off. This is your possible alignment:
BY: André Onana – Onana is a goalkeeper who stands out for his ability to quickly leave his area and close angles, as well as his ability to play with his feet and participate in the construction of the game from the back. He has been highly criticized for a goal conceded against Galatasaray.
RHP: Wan-Bissaka – The right back can contribute both in defense and attack. He has taken a backseat to Dalot's great level, but fortunately he has had minutes this season and arrives at competitive pace.
DFC: Harry Maguire – The defender, characterized by his strength and physique, is overcoming the harsh criticism of past seasons and is showing one of his best versions. He has just won the player of the month award in the Premier League.
DFC: Victor Lindelof – Lindelof stands out for his good reading of the game, his ability to intercept passes and to play from behind. He brings balance and composure to the defensive line.
LI: Luke Shaw – The Manchester United left back has great physical resistance, defensive capacity and skills to support the attack by joining up front. His quality in his crosses makes him dangerous when he joins the attack.
MC: Scott McTominay – The Red Devils midfielder helps his team on two fronts: recovering balls and distributing play. He stands out for his tireless energy, physical strength and presence in midfield, providing balance.
MC: Sofyan Amrabat – The Moroccan is experiencing his first minutes in the Red Devils first team and has not yet met even close to the expectations of his signing.
ED: Marcus Rashford – Rashford is synonymous with speed, good dribbling and the ability to finish plays with precision. He has two assists in the Champions League and two goals and two assists in the Premier League.
MCO: Bruno Fernandes – Fernandes is a creative and visionary midfielder. He stands out for his ability to create scoring opportunities with precise passes and long-distance shots. He has two goals and two assists in the Champions League, and three goals and three assists in the Premier League.
EI: Alejandro Garnacho – The new Argentine jewel is surprising everyone and everyone this season. This weekend he scored an epic goal against Everton.
DC: Rasmus Hojlund – Hojlund is a skilled forward with the ability to dribble and finish. This season he has zero goals in the Premier League and five in the Champions League.
This is what Manchester United's lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Onana
Defenses: Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw
Midfielders: McTominay, Amrabat, Bruno Fernandes
Forwards: Hojlund, Rashford, Garnacho
