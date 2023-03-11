Manchester United wants to get rid of the bad game they experienced at Anfield and on this day they host Southampton at Old Trafford. The red devils come from showing that the match against Liverpool was a slip up after a convincing 4-1 victory against Betis in the Europa League. Meanwhile, Southampton is at the bottom of the table but with good options to get out of the relegation zone after beating Leicester last day. This is the possible Manchester United line-up for Sunday’s game:
BY: DAVID DE GEA– The Spanish goalkeeper has been essential for Manchester United for many years. It will be again this day. Ayoze’s goal was unstoppable, but otherwise a good game on Thursday.
RHP: DIOGO DALOT– Since the World Cup he has not been able to reach his best version, but even so, the Portuguese is one of the fixtures of the United project and a bolt behind.
CB: RAPHAEL VARANE– You have already established yourself in the Premier after a doubtful first year and have returned to almost Real Madrid level. The game against Liverpool was not good in terms of defense in general, so let’s hope it doesn’t affect the confidence of the starters.
CB: LISANDRO MARTINEZ– Together with Varane, he completes a very versatile central pair. Maguire has a difficult time getting into a Ten Hag eleven if Lisandro is healthy.
LI: LUKE SHAW– Luke Shaw brings a lot to set pieces. He has been playing center-back and full-back these past few days and has earned Ten Hag’s total trust. The Betis goal came from his side, but he did not play a bad game.
CDM: CASEMIRO– Very forceful in defence, what United lacked. With Eriksen’s loss, he has not disappeared from the starting eleven again and it looks like he will be like that for a long time.
CDM: FRED– Great team player who, no matter how much the coach changes, continues to be a starter. He is having a great season. Furthermore, he gets along very well with his compatriot Casemiro.
MY: JADON SANCHO– Weghorst is playing a great role at Manchester United and has kept the starting lineup, but this could be a game to give him rest and for Jadon Sancho to get hooked on the rhythm of the game.
CAM: BRUNO FERNANDES– He showed again that he is the one who chooses the pace of the match and with his back well covered by Fred and Casemiro he can be released in attack.
MD: ANTONY– He unbalanced Thursday’s game by scoring 2-1 when the team needed it most and he was very confident. He begins to be fixed at eleven.
DC: MARCUS RASHFORD– United’s reference man. He has let go this season and is back at his best level, unstoppable.
What Manchester United’s formation would look like: 1-4-2-3-1
Goalie: David De Gea
Defenses: Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Rafael Varane, and Diogo Dalot
Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Fred
Forwards: Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Antony
