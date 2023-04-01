Manchester United visits St. James’ Park for matchday 29 of the Premier League in what will be a great challenge for both teams. Manchester United have overcome their bad start to the league and are already third, although at an almost insurmountable distance from the first two. Ten Hag has put together a very competitive team and has managed to put all the big teams he has come across in trouble, but he still has weak points.
The other side of the coin is Newcastle, who after a fantastic start to the season have lost a bit of steam. Even so, they are fifth, three points behind United, so they are still in the fight to enter the Champions League next season. Casemiro is still out for United, one of the team’s most important men, so Ten Hag will have to adjust his team. This is the possible Manchester United line-up for the match against Newcastle:
BY: DAVID DE GEA– The Spanish goalkeeper has been essential for Manchester United for many years. He has not been called up by Luis de la Fuente, but he is still very important in the Premier.
RHP: DIOGO DALOT– The Portuguese is the best asset for the right side, since Wan-Bissaka does not end up providing enough security on that flank.
CB: RAPHAEL VARANE– You have already established yourself in the Premier after a doubtful first year and have returned to almost the level of Real Madrid. Every time there are fewer mistakes in the defensive line and it is partly thanks to him.
CB: LISANDRO MARTINEZ– Together with Varane, he completes a very versatile central pair. Maguire has a difficult time getting into a Ten Hag eleven if Lisandro is healthy.
LI: LUKE SHAW– Luke Shaw brings a lot to set pieces. He has been playing center-back and full-back these past few days and has earned Ten Hag’s total trust.
CDM: MCTOMINAY– McTominay comes with morale through the roof after a great stoppage of selections. Two victories with Scotland, among which the 2-0 against Spain stands out, a game in which he was the protagonist with a double, leaving United in top form.
CDM: FRED– Great team player who, no matter how much the coach changes, continues to be a starter. He is having a great season. Without Casemiro, he will once again take the reins of the midfield.
MY: JADON SANCHO– Rashford’s loss opens a hole for him in the eleven and he had better take advantage of it. From the club they continue to trust him and have given him enough opportunities, but he does not quite get hooked on the rhythm of the Premier. We’ll see if tonight is his.
CAM: BRUNO FERNANDES– He showed again that he is the one who chooses the pace of the match and with his back well covered by Fred and McTominay he can be released in attack.
MD: ANTONY– The Brazilian will have to lead the team’s attack even more without Rashford. Newcastle’s defense will not make it easy for them because it is one of the best in the Premier, but it has plenty of quality to do it.
DC: WEGHORST– Until now his role at United has been more of a companion to the stars, but without Rashford he will have his first big chance as the team’s leading striker. He has already earned the trust of the coach and is liked by the fans, tonight can culminate his arrival at United.
Goalie: David De Gea
Defenses: Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Rafael Varane, and Diogo Dalot
Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, McTominay and Fred
Forwards: Jadon Sancho, Weghorst and Antony
