Manchester United will debut in the Premier League against Brighton. The Red Devils want to start with a victory that gives them enough confidence to continue scoring points in the coming weeks.
This is the possible eleven of Manchester United to debut in the season:
David De Gea will be in goal for the Red Devils in Erik Ten Hag’s Premier League debut. The Spanish goalkeeper has the confidence of his coach who has not minded getting rid of Dean Henderson.
Diogo Dalot will be the player in charge of stopping Leandro Trossard’s internees.
Lisandro Martínez is the central defender for the Dutch coach. He knows him well and knows the virtues of his game.
Rafa Varane seems to be the best positioned player to accompany the Argentinian at the rear. Harry Maguire would be the one sacrificed.
Shaw will have to compete with Malacia for a place in the starting eleven. He starts with the inexorable advantage of experience in the top English competition.
Fred has earned his coach’s trust in the preseason. He will be the most defensive player in that midfield.
Christian Eriksen was a specific request from Ten Hag. He will act as a link between Bruno Fernandes and Fred.
Behind the center forward we will find Bruno. The Portuguese is essential in this team. His presence is a guarantee of goals and assists.
On the left wing we will see Jadon Sancho. The Briton did not have a great year last season, but these types of signings tend to perform better once their adaptation period is complete.
Anthony Elanga was one of the few pieces of good news to come to Manchester last season. He will continue on the right wing.
In principle, Anthony Martial will be the player in charge of occupying the point of attack. Cristiano Ronaldo will have to wait on the bench.
