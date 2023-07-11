Manchester United has had a positive season according to the initial expectations at the hands of Erik ten Hag but now the 2023/24 campaign, which is very close to starting, will have more demands on the Dutch coach and his coaches who will seek to be protagonists in the Premier League but also in the UEFA Champions League.
For that, Ten Hag has decided to make a very important change within the squad. He has chosen not to renew David de Gea, who was one of the benchmarks and one of the players who had worn the Manchester red team shirt for the most seasons. The Spaniard left Old Trafford as the goalkeeper with the most unbeaten goals (190) in the team’s history and 2-time Premier League Gold Glove while also being the only player in the current squad who knew what it means to raise a Premier League title with United.
To occupy their space, the targeted are two: Andre Onana and Zion Suzuki. The first of them was a vital part of Inter that reached the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League final and one of the best players of the Italian team throughout the entire campaign in which he was able to show his best level afterwards. of a suspension. It should also be mentioned that Onana and ten Hag met at Ajax when the coach was in charge of the Dutch team, so he knows the value of the goalkeeper for whom it is estimated that they will pay a figure close to €60 million. The objective is to close the Cameroonian goalkeeper’s pass as soon as possible so that he can be part of United’s pre-season tour of the United States.
While for many, almost everyone, the name of Zion Suzuki is that of a complete unknown since he plays in a football with very little visibility as is Japanese (he plays for Urawa Reds Diamonds). It should be mentioned that Suzuki is a young man of barely 20 years old but that he has a great projection for the future, which is why he would come to Old Trafford to be Onana’s substitute and, eventually, replace him in the future. Although contacts were made between both teams, the reality is that the English team has not submitted a formal offer but has shown interest in the services of the young Japanese.
Ten Hag seems to have shown that he is not afraid to make drastic decisions at Manchester United such as the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and the decision to let De Gea go, so the fans of the English team should trust that the coach is taking the best decisions with the aim of Manchester United regaining all the glory lost in recent years.
