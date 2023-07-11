Manchester United are now really close to signing André Onana! Positive round of talks, final bid to arrive soon then done deal. 🚨🚨🔴 #MUFC

Told deal will be SEALED by the end of next week.

Personal terms agreed.

✈️ Man United want Onana to travel for USA pre season tour. pic.twitter.com/f4lRQ0L1Ir

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2023