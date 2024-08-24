After about 3 years of his transfer to Manchester United, coming from Monaco, many experts in English football expected that the star of Al-Majbri, who was 18 years old when he started his experience in Manchester, would shine brightly in the English Premier League and that he would become one of the fans’ favorites of the Red Devils.

But the reality on the green rectangle was completely different, and Hannibal Mejbri became outside the interests of his club at the beginning of the 2024-2025 season, after spending half of last season between Manchester United and Sevilla, Spain, to which he moved on loan in January 2024.

Suffering and ambiguous situation

English newspapers have circulated many news items over the past week regarding what they considered to be ambiguity regarding the future of the Tunisian national team player with Manchester United, and indicated that the club’s management received an offer from the Burnley team in the first division to join Al-Majbri on loan.

The same sources said that Al-Majbri may play another season outside the walls of Manchester United after the technical staff decided to leave him out of the calculations for the Charity Shield final match against Manchester City and then the first round match of the league last week against Fulham.

A week before the end of the player transfer deadlines in the European leagues, the Tunisian player’s situation seems difficult and his future is unclear, waiting for the coming days to determine his new destination.

Hannibal Mejbri moved to Manchester United in the summer of 2019 from Monaco and joined the youth team at the age of 16.

It seems that the level of the English Premier League in general and the strong pace of Manchester United are the main reason for the stumbling steps of Al-Majbri in the Red Devils team and his inability to prove himself even within the reserve squad, according to the opinion of the former technical director of the Tunisian Football Federation, Kamal Al-Qalsi.

Al-Qalsi confirmed to Sky News Arabia, saying: “For the third season in a row since his transfer to Manchester United in the summer of 2021, Al-Majbri finds himself in an uncertain fate and faces the risk of a white season. The player’s level is far from his ability to succeed in the Premier League, so what if it comes to Manchester United? Al-Majbri and his agents must know the appropriate destination that guarantees the Tunisian midfielder the ability to succeed before it is too late.”

Al-Qalsi continued: “Al-Majbri is still capable of building a remarkable football career, especially since he is still 21 years old and has the opportunity to choose the team that suits him away from the English Premier League. He can study offers from other leagues such as France or Germany. Premier League players play an average of more than 60 matches per season, which is a very high number and far from Al-Majbri’s technical and physical capabilities.”

Out of the calculations of the Carthage Eagles

Mejbri’s ambiguous situation with the Tunisian national team cast a shadow over his international career with the Carthage Eagles, as he was the most prominent absentee in Tunisia’s recent matches in the 2026 World Cup and 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Due to his absence from his team’s matches last season, whether with Manchester United or after the loan to Sevilla, the Tunisian national team’s technical staff did not invite Mejbri to participate in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, which caused a huge uproar at the time amid accusations that the player refused to play with the Eagles until he regained his place in the Manchester United squad.

He played 27 international matches with the Tunisian national team, and also participated in the Arab Cup for national teams in 2021 and the Qatar World Cup 2022, before he failed to participate in the last African Cup of Nations.