Manchester United played this Saturday against Bournemouth in the Premier League and suffered a tough defeat. The Red Devils lost 0-3 and remain in sixth position with 27 points, six away from fourth place.
Ten Hag's team does not have time to analyze the league match, because this week the Champions League returns and for them it is a life or death match, they have to win if they want to qualify for the round of 16. These are Manchester United's next games:
This will be the last match of the UEFA Champions League group stage for Ten Hag's team. The Red Devils will face a match that will be crucial for the future of Manchester United's European season.
The Old Trafford team will have to visit the Liverpool team in a day that will be difficult for Ten Hag's team, who are not having a great moment this campaign.
Manchester United have two very complicated visits in a row before Christmas, and West Ham is once again at a high level after winning the Conference League last season. Depending on how these upcoming dates go, the match could be a direct match by position in the Premier League.
After two games away from home, Manchester United returns to Old Trafford to welcome one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League. Emery's Aston Villa have shown they can fight against any rival, and they will not make it easy for the Red Devils.
The last game of the year for Manchester United will be away from home. Nottingham Forest welcomes Ten Hag's team with the intention of entering 2024 with the best feelings.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Bayern Munich
|
December 12th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar+
|
Liverpool
|
December 17
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
West Ham
|
December 23th
|
13:30 ESP, 09:30 ARG, 06:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Aston Villa
|
December 26
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Nottingham Forest
|
December 30
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
