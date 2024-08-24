After Manchester United’s Premier League debut, Erik Ten Hag’s team faced Brighton in the second round of the English league championship in a match that started at 1:30 p.m. Spanish time.
Below we leave you with the calendar with the next five Manchester United matches
In Matchday 3 of the Premier League, the clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford is one of the most anticipated matches of the season. This classic of English football is not only crucial for the points at stake, but also for pride. Liverpool, managed by Arne Slot, remains a formidable rival, and this encounter promises to be an intense battle between two of the biggest clubs in England.
In Matchday 4 of the Premier League, Manchester United will travel to face Southampton. Southampton, who are usually a combative team at home, will offer a different challenge. Although United will be favourites, they will need to avoid any overconfidence to secure a win on a ground where visiting teams often struggle.
In Matchday 5 of the Premier League, the next challenge will be at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace. Known to be a difficult place for visitors, United will have to deal with Palace’s intense atmosphere and physical style of play. Staying focused will be key to taking all three points in a match that could be more complicated than it seems.
In Matchday 6 of the Premier League, at the end of September, Manchester United will host Tottenham at Old Trafford. Spurs, who are usually contenders for European places, represent a direct rival in the fight for the top spots. This match will be crucial in measuring United’s aspirations in the league and could have important repercussions on the table.
Finally, to round off this calendar, on matchday 7 of the English championship, Erik ten Hag’s men will have a tough match against Unai Emery’s team. The Villains are a club that make things difficult and this year they will fight to once again get one of the European places.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Liverpool
|
September 1st
|
17:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Southampton
|
September 14th
|
13:30 ESP, 08:30 ARG, 05:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Crystal Palace
|
September 21st
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
September 29th
|
17:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG, 09:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Aston Villa
|
October 6th
|
15:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 07:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
