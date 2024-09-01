He Manchester United kicks off the season with a series of matches that will test their form and ambitions under the guidance of Erik ten Hag. This weekend they faced Liverpool and failed the test: the Manchester team fell at Old Trafford by a score of 0-3, with a double from Luis Díaz and a goal from Mohamed Salah.
The Red Devils face a mix of Premier League, EFL Cup and Europa League fixtures, requiring clever squad management and consistent performances to deliver results. Below, we look at Manchester United’s next five games in the early part of the season.
United will begin this campaign by taking on Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium. The Saints, who are looking to redeem themselves after an inconsistent last season, have always been a tough opponent at home. Southampton are known for their intensity and high pressing, which can cause United problems if they don’t control the game from the start. For the Red Devils, this game will be crucial in order to pick up points on the road and stay in the fight for the top spots in the table.
Manchester United host Barnsley at Old Trafford for their EFL Cup opener. The game represents a chance for Ten Hag to give minutes to less regular players and young talents at the club, as they look to progress in a competition that has historically been favourable to United. Despite facing a lower-ranked opposition, Barnsley can be dangerous in a one-off game and the Red Devils will need to stay focused to avoid any upsets.
Four days later, United will visit Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace. The Eagles are known for their defensive organisation and ability to exploit counterattacks. This clash in London will be a test for United, who will need to show defensive solidity and creativity in attack to overcome a Palace side that tends to make things difficult for the big teams, especially at home.
Manchester United will face Twente at Old Trafford on their return to European competition. This match will mark the start of their Europa League campaign, where the team has ambitions to go far. Twente, a competitive team from the Netherlands, will not be easy opponents, but United will be looking to impose their dominance at home to get off to a good start in the group stage. A solid performance will be key to building confidence ahead of the upcoming European matches.
To close the month, United will host Tottenham at Old Trafford in one of the most eagerly awaited matches of the day. Spurs have shown an attacking and attractive game, which promises a hard-fought and high-level encounter. This match is not only key to gaining points in the Premier League, but also to measure United’s ability against a direct rival in the fight for European places. The pressure will be on both sides and the result could have a big impact on the early league standings.
