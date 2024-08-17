After kicking off the 2024-25 Premier League season with a clash against Fulham in which the Red Devils emerged victorious, Manchester United are preparing for a series of key fixtures that will set the tone for their campaign. Under the management of Erik ten Hag, the Old Trafford side will look to consolidate their position in the league with fixtures against top-flight opposition in the coming weeks.
Here are Manchester United’s next five Premier League fixtures.
In Matchday 2 of the Premier League, the first challenge after their debut will be at the Amex Stadium against Brighton. The Seagulls, known for their organised and effective football, have been a constant threat to the big teams in recent seasons. Playing away is always difficult, and United will have to be up to the task to secure the three points.
In Matchday 3 of the Premier League, the clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford is one of the most anticipated matches of the season. This classic of English football is not only crucial for the points at stake, but also for pride. Liverpool, managed by Arne Slot, remains a formidable rival, and this encounter promises to be an intense battle between two of the biggest clubs in England.
In Matchday 4 of the Premier League, Manchester United will travel to face Southampton. Southampton, who are usually a combative team at home, will offer a different challenge. Although United will be favourites, they will need to avoid any overconfidence to secure a win on a ground where visiting teams often struggle.
In Matchday 5 of the Premier League, the next challenge will be at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace. Known to be a difficult place for visitors, United will have to deal with Palace’s intense atmosphere and physical style of play. Staying focused will be key to taking all three points in a match that could be more complicated than it seems.
In Matchday 6 of the Premier League, at the end of September, Manchester United will host Tottenham at Old Trafford. Spurs, who are usually contenders for European places, represent a direct rival in the fight for the top spots. This match will be crucial in measuring United’s aspirations in the league and could have important repercussions on the table.
|
Rival
|
Day
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Brighton
|
August 24th
|
13:30 ESP, 12:30 ENG
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
September 1st
|
17:00 ESP, 16:00 ENG
|
Premier League
|
Southampton
|
September 14th
|
13:30 ESP, 12:30 ENG
|
Premier League
|
Crystal Palace
|
September 21st
|
18:30 ESP, 17:30 ENG
|
Premier League
|
Tottenham
|
September 29th
|
17:30 ESP, 16:30 ENG
|
Premier League
