He Manchester United is preparing for a series of important commitments after debuting in the Europa League against Twente.
Erik ten Hag’s team will face a demanding schedule, which includes matches in both the Europa League and the Premier League, where they will seek to maintain their competitiveness in both competitions. These five matches will be crucial in defining the direction of the “red devils” in the season, facing teams from both European level and direct rivals in the English league.
Manchester United will be back in action in the Premier League with a tough game against Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs are one of the most consistent teams in the league, and this match at Old Trafford promises to be one of the most exciting of the day. Winning will be crucial to stay close to the top spots.
After making their debut in the competition against Twente, Manchester United will travel to Portugal to face Porto in the second round of the Europa League. This will be a highly demanding match, as Porto is a team with great European experience and is always difficult at home. A good result in this match can put United on the path to qualification.
In the Premier League, Manchester United will visit Aston Villa in a duel that always generates excitement. The Birmingham team is one of the most solid at home, so it will be a tough challenge for Erik ten Hag’s team. By picking up points away from home, United could continue to achieve their objective and fight for the Champions League spots.
After the international break, Manchester United will be back in action in the Premier League, hosting Brentford at Old Trafford. This will be a game where the “red devils” will look to take advantage of playing at home to pick up three important points against a team that is always competitive, but that usually finds it difficult to score away from home.
After the clash against Brentford, the Red Devils will have to play again in the Europa League, this time against Fenerbahçe. The Turkish team is a classic in European competitions and visiting the Sükrü Saraçoglu Stadyumu is never easy.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Tottenham
|
September 29
|
17:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG, 9:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Porto
|
October 3
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Europa League
|
Not available
|
Aston Villa
|
October 6
|
15:00, 10:00 ARG, 7:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Brentford
|
October 19
|
16:00, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Fenerbahce
|
October 24th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Europa League
|
Not available
