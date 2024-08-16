Manchester United have started the season with a small overhaul of their squad, improving their performances and especially their defence. Erik Ten Hag, who recently renewed his contract at the beginning of the summer, decided to start the first matchday of the English league with a few new features, the first being to include Mazraoui in the starting eleven, and later on to introduce both De Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee.
This was the debut of Manchester United’s new signings in their first matchday of the 2024/25 Premier League season:
Mazraoui was chosen by Erik Ten Hag to occupy the right-back position at Old Trafford. The Moroccan joined Manchester United less than a week ago, and the fact that he is already a well-known player in the Dutch coach’s ranks, made him the favourite to occupy the right defensive position from the start. His speed and defensive strength have added an “extra” to the team, as he demonstrated in the first match against Fulham.
Matthijs De Ligt arrived at the same time as Mazraoui, and as well as both coming from Bayern Munich, both were also known to the Dutch coach as part of his team at Ajax. De Ligt, one of the big signings that United have made, made his debut today against Fulham and played just ten minutes after coming on to the pitch in the 81st minute.
Joshua Zirkzee has been one of the new signings for the Reds’ attack with the aim of improving the team’s offensive performances, and he has not taken long to show what he has come to Old Trafford for. The Dutchman scored the only goal of the match and gave Manchester United the victory after coming on in the 61st minute. A dream debut for many and made a reality by one of the footballers destined to be the talk of the town this season in the Premier League.
