Since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United entered a period of irregular performances and many technicians went through that important bench of substitutes but now Erik Ten Hag is at the culmination of his management as he has just been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League (they finished last in Group A) and the performance in the Premier League has been uneven since they are sixth in the standings, 10 points behind the leader Liverpool with a record of 9 wins, 0 draws and 7 losses.
Now, on Matchday 17 of the Premier League, the English football classic is coming up and as a visitor since they will have to visit Anfield Road to, precisely, face Jürgen Klopp's team that is going through a fantastic moment both both domestically and in Europe (they qualified as leaders of their group in the UEFA Europa League).
This could be a key match for the Dutch coach's future with the Red Devils and it has the particularity that he will not be able to count on many outstanding players from his squad due to various injuries.
Below we present the players who cannot play this match due to being injured:
|
PLAYER
|
TYPE OF INJURY
|
Harry Maguire
|
Physical discomfort
|
Anthony Martial
|
Physical discomfort
|
Tyrell Malacia
|
Knee injury
|
Lisandro Martínez
|
foot injury
|
Amad Diallo
|
Knee injury
|
Casemiro
|
Bang
|
Mason Mount
|
leg injury
|
Christian Eriksen
|
Knee injury
In addition, it must be noted that Bruno Fernandes, captain, reference and great figure of this Manchester team, will not be able to be in the game for this match since he accumulated 5 yellow cards so far this campaign and was suspended for one match. While Jadon Sancho is still off the pitch due to his dispute with the coach (he has not played since September 14) and his future seems to be very far from the Old Trafford playing field with the possibility of changing teams in the next transfer window. January signings.
#Manchester #United39s #injury #list #prior #duel #Liverpool #Premier #League
Leave a Reply