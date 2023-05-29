The 2022/23 Premier League season ended and Manchester United achieved the objective that had been set at the beginning of the season, which was to qualify for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League after the Europa League had ended since the beggining. With Erik ten Hag, the team has managed to return to the forefront of English football and hopes to once again fight for important titles in the 2023/24 campaign.
Now, throughout this 2022/23 season, the Red Devils have gone through spectacular moments and very good football but in certain periods they have failed under pressure so they have been able to fight for the league title. Despite this, they managed to turn Old Trafford into an absolute fortress and the numbers back it up.
So much so that in the last 29 games that Manchester United have played at Old Trafford they have not known defeat and have even been able to add three points in most games. The record is 25 wins and only 4 draws, which means that they have won in 86% of the games that were played at the Theater of Dreams in Manchester. It should be noted that throughout this period teams such as Barcelona (in the Europa League), Chelsea or Manchester City have passed through this playing field.
One of the most impressive numbers of this streak is the goal difference in favor since in this period they have managed to score 65 goals and only 16 scored, which represents a difference of +49. It must also be added that they have kept a clean sheet on 16 occasions. An impressive achievement.
|
VICTORIES
|
TIES
|
GOALS FOR
|
GOALS AGAINST
|
DIFFERENCE IN FAVOR
|
ZERO ARCS
|
25
|
4
|
65
|
16
|
+49
|
16
Looking ahead to next season, keeping Old Trafford as a fortress will be vital to be able to fight for the Premier League title and, who knows, go far in the UEFA Champions League.
