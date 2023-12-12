Manchester United added one more link to a chain of football errors and this Tuesday closed a participation to be forgotten in the Champions League.

The defeat at home against Bayern Munich (0-1) and the victory of Denmark's Copenhagen over Galatasaray of Turkey (1-0) left out the team led by Erik ten Hag, even, from the possibility of being third and passing to the Europa League.

Bayern won group A with 16 points. Copenhagen was second with eight, Galatasaray will go to the Europa League, with five, and Manchester United finished last, with four.

Kingsley Coman's goal, in the 70th minute, from a pass from Harry Kane, sealed the defeat and elimination of United, who were dismissed by their fans with a loud boo.

