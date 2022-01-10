According to the newspaper “The Sun”, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, Portuguese Jorge Mendes, traveled to Britain to hold emergency talks with Ronaldo regarding his future with Manchester United.

The negotiations come after Ronaldo’s “great concern” about the declining level of his team, despite his good performance, and his scoring of 14 goals in 21 games he played so far.

Manchester United are 22 points behind leaders Manchester City, after they were defeated 6 times in the first half of the season, during which they replaced Norwegian coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with German Ralf Rangnick.

According to the newspaper “The Sun”, Ronaldo fears that his dream of returning home at Old Trafford will end in a “disaster”.

Reports indicated that Mendes, Ronaldo’s long-time agent, recently traveled to sit with his client and discuss his concerns about Manchester United’s troubled condition.

Reports confirmed that the Portuguese star was frustrated with the team’s recent performance, while he was disappointed with Rangnick’s style of play.

A source close to the club said, according to the newspaper: “Cristiano is very concerned about what is happening at United. The team receives a lot of criticism and he knows that he is seen as one of the leaders.”

“There are a lot of problems and Cristiano is feeling the pressure and is very affected by the situation,” he added.

The source confirmed that Ronaldo desperately wants his move to United to be successful, but he began to realize that winning titles with the current situation can be very difficult.

According to the newspaper, Mendes came to see Ronaldo, and they spent time chatting about how things were going, discussing problems, how they could be resolved, and what solutions could be. No possibility has been ruled out.

It comes after Rangnick pledged to deal directly with any of the Manchester United stars who were not performing as hoped, and his aim is to allay management concerns about possible disruptions in the Old Trafford dressing room.