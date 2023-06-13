Manchester United would have new Qatari owners, announce from the Middle East

Manchester United will have new Qatari owners. This was announced this Monday by the newspaper ‘Al Watan’, owned by the family of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jassim, who for months has been trying to win the bid for the Glazer team and who now, according to his spokesmen, seems to have crowned its purpose.

In the business style of other investors, such as the Qataris of French Paris Saint Germain, Jassim bin Hamad bin Jassim put on the table an offer that seems to have been irresistible.

According to unofficial sources, the offer would be around 6,000 million euros.

Such a proposal would have exceeded that of Western investors.

So far, the transfer has not been made official, but the family outlet of the sheikh in question assures that the announcement will be made in a matter of hours.

🚨🇶🇦 BREAKING: The acquisition of Manchester United by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jassim has been a success, the official ANNOUNCEMENT of the outright purchase will be SOON. (YO) [@fahedalemadi a través de @al_watanQatar] 📰 Al-Watan is 50% owned by Sheikh’s father… pic.twitter.com/Oko6vWXyV0 — Red Devils (@DiablosRojosEs) June 12, 2023

