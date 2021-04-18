Manchester United beat Burnley at home in the 32nd round of the English Premier League (Premier League). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Sunday, April 18, and ended with a score of 3: 1 in favor of the hosts. Among the winners, Mathon Greenwood scored a double, another goal was scored by Edinson Cavani. James Tarkovski scored among the guests.

The victory allowed “Manchester United” to score 66 points and gain a foothold in second place in the standings. Burnley has 33 points and is in 17th position.

Manchester United will play Leeds away in the next round on 25 April. “Burnley” on the same day in a foreign field will meet with “Wolverhampton”.