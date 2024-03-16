Manchester United's season has been chaos: the club only has life within the FA Cup and, unfortunately for them, their next rival is Liverpool.
The team's only goal for the remainder of the campaign is to be able to make a place in the next Champions League, a distant goal. If this is not achieved, there will be changes at all levels of United, including the squad, with names like Rashford being questioned.
Despite the fact that the English attacker's season has not been good either on or off the pitch, within United they consider Rashford key to the squad, which is why, under any scenario, regardless of who the next coach is of the club, the English striker will be transferred in the summer market, the idea is to retain him and give him a key role with and without the ball, that is, recovering Marcus from last year.
One of the cubes that was already evaluating the possible signing of Marcus is PSG, as he is a player that has been liked for years in France and now with the departure of Mbappé, the club considers him a possible reinforcement of plenty of quality, although, it seems that They should forget about this idea. Rashford was renewed by the United board months ago until 2029 and the intention of the management, as well as Ten Hag, if he remains, is to have the Englishman on the long term.
