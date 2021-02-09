NEW FORMAT: EXTENSION AND PENALTY

In the spirit of supporting the clueless, we are going to remember how this FA Cup is played, because there has been change of rules for the coronavirus. Traditionally, in the event of a tie, there was neither extra time nor penalties: the outcome of the tie was postponed to what is called replay, that is, a new party permuting the local factor. And if that match also ended in a draw, everything was decided directly on penalties, without going through extra time.

That has changed: this year there are no replays. The organization decided to suppress them to give oxygen to a crowded calendar. So yes, today in the event of a tie there would be extra time and penalties. A winner will come out of this Tuesday. In passing we remind you that the FA Cup is the oldest soccer tournament in the world. It was born in 1871 and this is the 140th edition. The winner gets a ticket to the Europa League.

The current champion is Arsenal, who beat Chelsea (2-1) in the final. The gunners They are also the team that has lifted it the most times (14), followed by Manchester United (12), Chelsea (8) and Tottenham (8). Surely they did not know that Blackburn has 6 of these, because that is a data they take. In this edition 737 teams have participated, ranging from First to Fifth Division.