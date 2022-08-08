Manchester United needs to reinforce the midfield with a signing like Frenkie de Jong. The Red Devils are beginning to obsess over the Dutch midfielder, but the obligation to play in the Europa League doesn’t convince Frenkie much. Ten Hag insists on the board with the arrival of a new midfielder, after the match of the first day of the Premier League where they lost 1-2 at Old Trafford he has a lot of work ahead of him. Neither Fred nor McTominay were at the height of the game at any time, Manchester gave the feeling of being a team with little tactical work, hence their need to play with a player with De Jong’s profile.
”The beginning shocked me and the first part was chaos. From the beginning it was clear that it was going to go wrong. The midfield was really poor. But we’ve already seen it with these two. With Fred and McTominay. With one even too many times. Fred gives the ball away all the time and McTominay constantly tries to run with him. Give it to the best. It is not so difficult. He is criminal on a day like today.” Said Paul Schooles at the end of the meeting.
The latest offer, according to the British outlet The Athletic, would include Donny Van de Beek in the operation. It could now be key in a new turn of what is undoubtedly the serial of the summer in the European market. FC Barcelona is still pending to resolve the Dutchman’s situation although it would have announced to LaLiga that it does not need more levers or sales to be able to register all its players.
#Manchester #United #include #Van #Beek #Jong #operation
Leave a Reply