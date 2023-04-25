Manchester United is one of the most important teams in European football and being part of this team is synonymous with excellence but also with a lot of responsibility, but in the goalkeeper position everything is magnified and each situation has a different importance. For better and for worse, David de Gea has been through it all since he arrived at Old Trafford in the 2011/12 season and his spell in England may be drawing to a close.
The Spaniard has had a season full of ups and downs with many mistakes but also with many saves that gave Erik ten Hag’s team important points but he was always resisted by the English press for his irregularities despite all his talent. Now, the end of his contract is approaching, which will be once this season ends and the offices of the Old Trafford team have not been in contact with the 32-year-old player’s entourage.
Facing this situation, rumors are already beginning about possible replacements and the name of Dominik Livaković is positioned among them. The Croatian goalkeeper was one of the best in his position in the World Cup in Qatar 2022 where his team obtained third place and the goalkeeper was key in the penalty shootout against Japan but especially against Brazil where he had a performance for the history.
At 28, he plays for Dinamo Zagreb, his country’s biggest team, and is looking for a bigger challenge. Also, it should be noted that its termination clause of €10 million represents a very accessible value for a team like United and this is to the liking of the club’s top managers.
The future of David de Gea is unknown at the end of the season but the names of the possible candidates to be under the three sticks of the Red Devils of Manchester are already beginning to circulate.
