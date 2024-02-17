He Manchester United is going to experience a series of changes at the end of the season. The arrival of the British billionaire Jim Ratcliffeowner of Ineos (sponsor of the Colombian team Egan Bernal) will cause a stir in the 'red devils' sports area.

The English businessman's idea is to change the way the club operates in the transfer market, to stop paying out-of-market figures for players who arrive as stars, but deflate along the way.

Manchester United, eliminated from the Champions League

One of the areas with the most urgency to reinforce is the defensive zone, which has been hit hard by the physical problems of Lisandro Martínez and Raphael Varane, and due to the low yields of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof.

Given the pressing situation in defense, the club decided to sign an emergency contract to Jonny Evans a player who went to train for a few days at the sports headquarters while he found a club and stayed due to lack of signings.

Jhon Lucumí enters United's radar

Manchester United is following several players on the international scene, one of them is the Colombian Jhon Jáder Lucumí, who is having a dream season with his team, the Bologna.

According to the information of the Ace Diary, Lucumi He is on the radar of the 'red devils' who have been surprised with the performance of the 25-year-old central defender who is a fixture in the Colombia selection.

“Manchester United is scanning the market in search of players for the center back position and Lucumí has ​​surprised them,” said the aforementioned media.

The defender is one of the coach's key pieces Thiago Motta, that has the Bologna team fighting at the top of the standings of the Italian Serie A to earn a place in the next UEFA champions league.

This season, the Colombian has played 15 games in 24 dates and has put up great performances, despite the fact that muscle injuries have affected him for part of the season.

Lucumi He stands out for his agility, physical strength and positioning in an area he dominates, he is one of the least dribbled center backs in Italy. Furthermore, being left-handed he has an attraction that is not despised by the Manchester United, who wants to compete with the Argentine Lisandro Martínez.



Currently, the market value of the player Santiago from cali is 11 million euros, according to the specialized portal Transfermarkt, but Bologna will not let one of its stars leave for that money.

