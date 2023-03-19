Until his last injury, Dembélé was signing the best season of his entire career. The French winger traded as many differences as Lewandowski did for Barcelona and as Xavi pointed out at the time and now the French player was doing well, Ousmane was becoming one of the best footballers on the planet in his position, something that He had everyone in love within the city of Barcelona.
Despite this physical fall, the reality is that the player is a key man in Xavi’s plans for both the present and the future. Reason why the culé directive is already analyzing its possible renewal before the end of this season, seeking to consolidate its continuity, in order to prevent the Frenchman from being tempted to change teams in the summer, since he will have plenty of options the table, one of them will be that of Ten Hag and Manchester United.
Sources in England report that the Red Devils have a reserve portfolio of 50 million euros to seek to sign Dembélé in the summer. In the event that the player does not renew before the end of June, his exit clause will drop from 100 to 50 million and that will cause several of the best teams on the planet to move their chips for the two-time World Cup player, one of them Ten Hag who sees him as a competitor of weight for the Brazilian Antony.
#Manchester #United #sign #Dembélé
Leave a Reply