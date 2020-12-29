Manchester United apparently wants to expand the one-year contract with Edinson Cavani beyond 2021 by option. Trainer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called the striker “one of the fittest players” and thinks Cavani has a few years left in the tank.
On deadline day in early October, Manchester United signed Edinson Cavani for a year to give them more options. The Uruguayan has so far impressed in some of his 13 games for the Red Devils and scored four goals. Cavani and United should therefore be interested in working together beyond 2021, like the telegraph and the Times to report. Accordingly, there is a clause in the 33-year-old’s contract that would make this possible.
“At the moment it looks like he still has a few years left, so I wouldn’t say anything else,” said coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when asked whether the clause would be drawn: “He’s had a lot of influence since he’s come here. Let’s focus on developing each one, but he’s got a few years left. “
So far Cavani has mostly been used as a joker, but according to Solskjaer that is only due to the breadth of the squad: “He is definitely a starter. You cannot classify a player of such quality differently. We have many starters, more than eleven. That is the thing when you’re at Man United. (…) He’ll probably play more games from the start than he won’t start. “
Despite his age, Cavani is “one of the fittest players we have,” said the 47-year-old: “He is so meticulous and professional. His habits and everything about him show why he had such a career.” The attacker’s desire to wear United’s historically relevant number 7 on his jersey also shows his good attitude.
The recent somewhat negative headlines about Cavani do not seem to deter Manchester United: The FA is currently proceeding against Uruguay’s 118-time national player after he posted the words “Gracias negrito” (“Thank you, little black one” on a friend’s post on Instagram “) replied. For this he could be banned for three games and receive a fine. In addition, a suspension was recently discussed when Cavani grabbed his opponent Yerry Mina from Everton FC in the Carabao Cup by the neck. However, there was no investigation in this regard.
Leave a Reply