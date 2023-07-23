Excitement and anticipation are building as we approach the highly anticipated pre-season meeting between the Manchester Utd and the Wrexham. The Red Devils will take on the Dragons in what promises to be a matchup packed with action and opportunities for players to prove themselves. With both squads eager to prepare for the upcoming season, this friendly match is presented as a crucial test to measure the level and form of the teams.
In which stadium is Manchester United vs Wrexham played?
City: San Diego, USA
Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego
Date: Wednesday, July 26
Schedule: 04:30 in Spain, 23:30 in Argentina and 20:30 in Mexico
How can you watch Manchester United vs Wrexham on television in Spain?
Television channel: –
How can you watch Manchester United vs Wrexham on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch Manchester United vs Wrexham on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Manchester United vs Wrexham on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Arsenal
|
0-2V
|
Friendly
|
O.Lyon
|
1-0V
|
Friendly
|
leeds united
|
2-0V
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
2-1D
|
FA CUP
|
fulham
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
LA Galaxy II
|
0-4V
|
Friendly
|
Chelsea
|
5-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Torquay United
|
1-1
|
National League
|
Boreham Wood
|
3-1V
|
National League
|
Yeovil Town
|
3-0V
|
National League
Wrexham has its entire squad available. While United will not be able to count on Martial, Heaton or Malacia. They are casualties that do not disrupt the plans of both coaches.
Manchester Utd: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Casemiro, Mount; Sancho, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford.
wrexham: Foster, Thomas, Tozer, O’Connell, Jones, Cannon, Lee, Forde, Mendy, Dalby and Mullin
Manchester United 4-0 Wrexham
