Manchester United will appear in the round of 16 of the FA Cup against West Ham as the current champion of the Carabao Cup. The Red Devils have won today in the grand final in which they have faced Newcastle.
City: Manchester
Stadium: Old Trafford
Day and time: Wednesday March 1. 8:45 p.m. Spain, 1:45 p.m. Mexico, 4:45 p.m. Argentina
TV channels: DAZN
Live streaming: DAZN (website)
TV channels: ESPN
Live streaming: Star+
TV channels: ESPN Mexico
Live streaming: Star+
The red devils will arrive at the game after celebrating the title of the other cup competition that takes place in England.
United want to win another title this season, so we don’t expect too many rotations from Ten Hag’s side. On the part of West Ham, it is very possible that they are not too interested in advancing to the round given their poor run in the league championship. We expect some other change regarding the lineup on Saturday.
West Ham is not completing a great campaign, but this weekend they have managed to endorse Nottingham Forest with four goals, a result that has allowed them to get out of relegation at least for now.
It is quite possible that United’s big star Marcus Rashford will start the game from the bench. If it becomes difficult for the Mancunians, he will enter the field of play, there is no doubt. Van de Beek, Eriksen and Martial are the injured for the Red Devils.
De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Lisandro, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Antony and Weghorst
Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Rice, Downes, Soucek, Fornals, Lanzini, and Scamacca
Manchester United 3-0 West Ham United
