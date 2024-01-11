New day of the Premier League, which will bring us an exciting clash between Manchester United and Tottenham. For its part, Ten Hag's team, irregular throughout the year, has not yet found the balance that will allow it to establish a streak of victories that will place it higher in the table. He is currently eighth in the English league, and eliminated from European competitions, by the team of the red devils You can find in this match a good incentive to start looking to the top positions. On the other hand, Postecoglou's team is in better shape. Fifth classified in the domestic championship, and with the main objective of entering European competitions, after the disappointment of being left out last season.
Everything indicates that it will be a nice football match, with two teams that want to do well this year, and in a legendary stadium like Old Trafford, “the theater of dreams”, so all the ingredients are prepared for that the spectator enjoys a great show.
City: Manchester
Stadium: Old Trafford
Date: Sunday January 14
Schedule: 17:30 in Spain, 13:30 in Argentina, 10:30 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
Dazn 1, Movistar+
Star+, ESPN Argentina
Paramount+
SiriusXM FC
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Wigan Athletic
|
0-2V
|
FA Cup
|
Nottingham Forest
|
2-1D
|
Premier League
|
Aston Villa
|
3-2V
|
Premier League
|
West Ham United
|
2-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
0-0
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Burnley
|
1-0V
|
FA Cup
|
Bournemouth
|
3-1V
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
4-2D
|
Premier League
|
Everton
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
0-2V
|
Premier League
Manchester United: Victor Lindelöf and Harry Maguire with a groin injury, Mason Mount with a calf injury, Malacia with a knee injury.
Tottenham: Whiteman and Maddison with an ankle injury, Perisic with a torn cruciate ligament, Solomon with a meniscal injury, Cristian Romero with a thigh strain, Alejo Véliz with a knee injury.
Manchester United: Bayindir, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot, Mainoo, Eriksen, Garnacho, Burno Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund.
Tottenham: Vicario, Pedro Porro, Emerson, Davies, Udogie, Bentancur, Sarr, Johnson, Kulusevski, Son, Werner.
Manchester United 1-2 Tottenham
