The Mancunians will return to the Premier League after achieving a great result in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 against Betis. The 4-1 leaves the people of Seville very touched, who will try to turn it around next week.
This Sunday they will have to face a Southampton that cannot get out of the relegation places.
City: Manchester
Stadium: Old Trafford
Date: sunday march 12
Match time: 15:00 in Spain, 11:00 in Argentina and 08:00 in Mexico
Television channel: DAZN
Live stream: DAZN (website)
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: HBO MAX
live streaming: HBO MAX
Television channel: Paramount+
Live stream: VIX
Television channel: ESPN2
Live stream: Star+
It can be followed through Radio Marca, Youtube del Chirnguito and Tiempo de Juego Cope. None of them will broadcast the game live, but they will offer you all the information about the results of European football.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Betis
|
4-1 (win)
|
UEL
|
Liverpool
|
7-0 (loss)
|
Premier League
|
West Ham
|
3-1 (win)
|
FA Cup
|
newcastle
|
2-0 (win)
|
EFL Cup
|
FC Barcelona
|
2-1 (win)
|
UEL
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
leicester
|
1-0 (win)
|
Premier League
|
Grimsby Town
|
1-2 (loss)
|
FA Cup
|
leeds
|
1-0 (loss)
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea
|
0-1 (win)
|
Premier League
|
wolves
|
1-2 (loss)
|
Premier League
Anthony Martial is a doubt for the match, and ruled out are Christian Eriksen, who will recover from his ankle injury at the end of April, and Van de Beek, who will not be able to wear shorts again until the end of the season due to knee problems.
The only player who will not be present in the match is Carlos Alcaraz, as the Argentine born in 2002 is doubtful due to knee problems.
De Gea, Dalot, Martínez, Varane, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Rashford, Antony, Fernandes and Weghorst
Bazunu, Maitland Niles, Bednarek, Bella Kotchap, Walker Peters, Lavia, Ward-Prowse, Sulemana, Walcott, Armstrong, and Che Adams
Manchester United 4-0 Southampton
#Manchester #United #Southampton #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #prognosis
Leave a Reply