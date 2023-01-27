Manchester United will play this Saturday in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Reading, a team from the Champions League. The ”red devils” shouldn’t have any problems going to the next round, they arrive at a very good time. They are surely one of the fittest teams in England along with Arsenal.
Here we leave you everything you need to know:
Town: Manchester
Stadium: Old Trafford
Date: Saturday January 28
Match time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico.
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
Television channel: DAZN
Live stream: DAZN
Television channel: not available
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: ESPN2 Mexico
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: ESPN+
live streaming: ESPN App
Television channel: not available
Live stream: Star+
Ten Hag will not be able to count on Martial, Dalot, Tuanzebe, Van de Beek or Jadon Sancho. Luckily for the ”red devils” there are no injuries that prevent them from continuing with the course of their season. Neither is a heavyweight within the team.
In Reading, neither Carrol, nor Tetek, nor Moore will be available for the match. All suggest that they will arrive by mid-February or early March.
Playing at home, Ten Hag’s men shouldn’t have any problems getting through, especially when Marcus Rashford arrives in peak form.
Manchester United 0-1 Reading.
