The preseason matches are already starting to face the next campaign. Manchester United and Olympique de Lyon will face each other in this friendly match, where these two elite clubs will be able to face each other before their respective seasons begin.
Here’s everything you need to know about the final of this tournament.
In which stadium is Manchester United vs Olympique de Lyon played?
City: Edinburgh, Scotland
Stadium: Murrayfield Stadium
Date: Wednesday, July 19
Schedule: 7:00 p.m. in Spain, 2:00 p.m. in Argentina and 12:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Manchester United vs Olympique de Lyon on television in Spain?
Television channel: RTVE
How can you watch Manchester United vs Olympique de Lyon on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch Manchester United vs Olympique de Lyon on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Manchester United vs Olympique de Lyon on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
More news about the preseason
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Manchester City
|
2-1D
|
FA Cup
|
fulham
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea
|
4-1V
|
Premier League
|
bournemouth
|
0-1V
|
Premier League
|
fulham
|
2-0V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Nice
|
3-1D
|
league 1
|
Reims Stadium
|
3-0V
|
league 1
|
Monaco
|
3-1V
|
league 1
|
clermont
|
2-1D
|
league 1
|
montpellier
|
5-4V
|
league 1
Manchester Utd
The team led by Erik Ten Hag will have all its players available to face Olympique de Lyon in this pre-season match. Everyone except Anthony Martial, who suffers from a hamstring injury that will keep him off the pitch until the end of July
Lyon Olympics
Olympique de Lyon does not have any injured or suspended player who could miss the match against the English team
Manchester Utd: Tom Heaton, Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Varane, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford
Lyon Olympics: Anthony Lopes; Kumbedi, Clinton Mata, Lovren, Tagliafico; Caqueret, Cherki, Tolisso; Toko Ekambi, Lacazzete, Barcola
Manchester Utd 2-0 Lyon Olympics
