Erik Ten Hag’s men lost the game corresponding to the second day of the Premier League against Tottenham by two goals to nil and now they have their sights set on the third game of the English league competition. In this match they will face Nottingham Forest and they will do so before their people, at Old Trafford, where they will seek to return to the path of victory
In front they will have Nottingham Forest who have the same record as the red devils this season, one loss and one win. They will seek to surprise and take the three points against United in the theater of dreams.
Below we show you all the necessary information prior to the meeting
In which stadium is Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest played?
City: Manchester, England
Stadium: Old Trafford
Date: Saturday August 26
Schedule: 16:00 in Spain, 08:00 in Mexico, 11:00 in Argentina
How can you watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest on television in Spain?
Television channel:DAZN
How can you watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest on television in Argentina?
live streaming: ESPN Argentina, Star+
How can you watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest on television in Mexico?
live streaming:Paramount +
How can you watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest on television in the United States?
live streaming: NBC Fubo TV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Tottenham
|
2-0 D
|
premier league
|
wolves
|
1-0V
|
premier league
|
Athletic Bilbao
|
1-1E
|
Friendly
|
Lenses
|
3-1V
|
Friendly
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
3-2D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Sheffield
|
2-1V
|
premier league
|
Arsenal
|
2-1D
|
premier league
|
eintracht
|
0-0E
|
Friendly
|
Stade Rennais
|
0-5D
|
Friendly
|
PSV
|
1-0 D
|
Friendly
Manchester United will not be able to count on a number of players for this match. Erik Ten Hag will not have Tom Heaton, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia or Kobbie Mainoo available
On the part of Nottingham Forest there are three players who will not be available. These players are Hennesey, Felipe and Omar Richards
Manchester Utd: Onana; Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Varane, Wan-Bissaka; Garnacho, Mount, Casemiro, Antony, Bruno Fernandes; Rashford
Nottingham Forest:Turner; Boly, Worral, McKenna; Aurier, Danilo, Mangala, Neco Williams; Johnson, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White
Manchester Utd 2-0 Nottingham Forest
