The exciting showdown between Manchester City and Manchester United at Old Trafford promises to be an epic clash in the fight to get closer to the top of the Premier League table, currently led by Tottenham. Both teams will look to secure vital points in this exciting contest that could significantly influence the fate of the title.
In which stadium is Manchester United vs Manchester City played?
City: Manchester, England
Stadium: Old Trafford
Date: Sunday, October 29
Schedule: 16:30 Spain, 11:30 Argentina, 08:30 Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
How can you watch Manchester United vs Manchester City on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Manchester United vs Manchester City on television in Argentina?
DirecTV
How can you watch Manchester United vs Manchester City on television in Mexico?
Sky, Blue to Go
How can you watch Manchester United vs Manchester City on television in the United States?
DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Copenhagen
|
1-0V
|
UCL
|
Sheffield United
|
1-2V
|
Premier League
|
Brentford
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
|
Galatasaray
|
2-3D
|
UCL
|
Crystal Palace
|
0-1D
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Young Boys
|
1-3V
|
UCL
|
Brighton
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
1-0 D
|
Premier League
|
RB Leipzig
|
1-3V
|
UCL
|
Wolves
|
2-1D
|
Premier League
There are several Manchester United players who Erik Ten Hag will not be able to line up for this Premier League match against Crystal Palace. These players are: Shaw, Malacia, Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martínez and Kobbie Mainoo
In the case of the team coached by Pep Guardiola, the only player who will be out due to injury is Kevin De Bruyne who will recover in mid-December.
Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Amrabat; Casemiro, Eriksen, Mount; Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund
Manchester City:Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Rúben Dias, Gvardiol; Foden, Kovacic, Rodri, Dokú, Julián Álvarez; Haaland
90MIN FORECAST
Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City
