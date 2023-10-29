You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Manchester City. Phil Foden and Julián Álvarez celebrate.
The great city classic in English football is being played.
The current champion of England, Manchester City (2nd, 21 points), after ending a two-game losing streak last weekend, visits the Old Trafford stadium today to face Manchester United (8th, 15 points), which after achieving an epic victory in the Champions League against Copenhagen (1-0) is confident of continuing its climb in the English championship. This is the most attractive match of the English day and will be at 10:30 am with ESPN TV.
On Saturday, coach Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal fulfilled the predictions by successfully defeating bottom team Sheffield United (5-0), allowing the ‘Gunners’ (2nd) to remain two points behind their neighbors Tottenham (1 .º, 26 points), winners on Friday against Crystal Palace (1-2) in the premiere of the 10th date.
