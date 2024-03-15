This Sunday Manchester United and Liverpool will face each other for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals. For their part, the red devils They arrive after winning against an Everton forcefully, although the season is not going entirely well and they are facing their last opportunity to win a title this season.
On the other hand, the Reds are going through a great campaign, fighting for the Premier and qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Europa League. Klopp's team has not known defeat for many games and hopes to continue its streak and get past the quarterfinals of this FA Cup.
Manchester United vs Liverpool match information
City: Manchester
Stadium: Old Trafford
Date: Sunday March 17
Schedule: 16:30 in Spain, 12:30 in Argentina, 9:30 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
How can Manchester United vs Liverpool be seen on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can Manchester United vs Liverpool be seen on television in Argentina?
Star+, ESPN
How will Manchester United vs Liverpool be seen on television in Mexico?
Paramount+
How will Manchester United vs Liverpool be seen on television in the United States?
Telemundo Deportes Live, UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Everton
|
Victory 0-2
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United
|
Defeat 3-1
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
0-1 victory
|
FA Cup
|
Fulham
|
Defeat 1-2
|
Premier League
|
Luton Town
|
Victory 1-2
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Sparta Prague
|
Vicotria 6-1
|
Europa League
|
Manchester City
|
1-1 draw
|
Premier League
|
Sparta Prague
|
Victory 1-5
|
Europa League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
0-1 victory
|
Premier League
|
Southampton
|
3-0 victory
|
FA Cup
Manchester United: Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia, Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martínez, Hojlund and Omari Forson are injured for the Red Devil team.
Liverpool: Alisson, Diogo Jota, Konate, Curtis Jones and Gravenberch are injured for the reds.
Manchester United: Onana, Dalot, Varane, Evans, Lindelof, Mainoo, Casemiro, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford.
Liverpool: Kelleher, Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Szoboszlai, Salah, Darwin Núñez and Luis Díaz.
Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool
