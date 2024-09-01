LLiverpool, with Colombian Luis Díaz as a starter, plays its first major classic of the season, when they visit Manchester United at Old Trafford this Sunday, in the third round of the Premier League.

Arne Slot’s team won their first two games, first at Ipswich Town (0-2) and then at Anfield against Brentford (2-0). They now have the chance to show their progress against a direct rival for the title.

Manchester United’s start to the season has not been so auspicious: after an initial home win against Fulham (1-0), they fell in the last round away to Brighton (2-1).

Manchester United and Liverpool lineups