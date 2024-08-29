On September 1st at 5:00 pm, Old Trafford Stadium will be the scene of the confrontation between Liverpool and Manchester United in what will be the third match of the 2024/25 Premier League season.
In Matchday 3 of the Premier League, the clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford is one of the most anticipated matches of the season. This classic of English football is not only crucial for the points at stake, but also for pride. Liverpool, managed by Arne Slot, remains a formidable rival, and this encounter promises to be an intense battle between two of the biggest clubs in England.
Therefore, let’s see the match information and all the data regarding this Manchester United vs Liverpool:
City: Manchester, England
Date: September 1st
Schedule: 17:00 (Spain), 12:00 (Argentina), 09:00 (Mexico)
Stadium: Old Trafford
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live on DAZN
In Argentina It will be seen through Star+ Argentina, in Mexico on Sky HD and on USA on ESPN Sports
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Brighton
|
2-1 D
|
Premier League
|
Fulham
|
1-0 V
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
1(7)-1(6) D
|
Community Shield
|
Liverpool
|
0-3 D
|
Friendly
|
Betis
|
3-2 V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Brentford
|
2-0 V
|
Premier League
|
Ipswich
|
0-2 V
|
Premier League
|
Las Palmas
|
0-0 E
|
Friendly
|
Seville
|
4-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Manchester United
|
0-3 V
|
Friendly
Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United are looking to bounce back after a painful defeat at Brighton, where Joao Pedro scored in the 95th minute. Despite winning against Fulham with a goal from Joshua Zirkzee, the game against Brighton exposed the team’s tactical deficiencies. Ten Hag started Bruno Fernandes with Mason Mount behind him, but the standout performance was from Amad Diallo, who managed to score. On the other hand, Marcus Rashford continues to raise doubts about his performance. The introduction of Alejandro Garnacho and Zirkzee in the second half failed to change the result.
United now face Liverpool in a crucial game at Old Trafford. With two previous games against the Reds unbeaten, Ten Hag has the chance to draw level on points with their arch-rivals in the Premier League. This game is key to their title hopes, especially after the setback against Brighton. However, they face this challenge with the loss of Leny Yoro and fitness problems for Rasmus Hojlund, in what promises to be an intense duel between Dutch managers looking to make their mark on the English league.
Liverpool head to Old Trafford to face Manchester United confident of a strong start to the season under Arne Slot. The Dutch manager has implemented a fast and effective style of play, reminiscent of that of Jürgen Klopp. This approach has boosted the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, while the in-form Luis Díaz looms as the biggest threat to Erik ten Hag’s side. Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota, converted into a striker, will also be key, although Darwin Núñez and Cody Gakpo are yet to hit their best under the new management.
Liverpool have also strengthened their squad with the acquisition of Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will remain on loan at Valencia, and the arrival of Federico Chiesa is expected to consolidate the wings. With these additions, the Reds hope to fight for everything in a season that promises to be revolutionary. While they prepare for this important duel in the Premier League, they already have their eyes set on the new edition of the Champions League, which presents a renewed and challenging format.
Manchester United: Onana, Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, Diogo Dalot, Mainoo, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo, Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee.
Liverpool: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, Alexander Arnold, Luis Diaz, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Salah, Diogo Jota
Manchester United 1-3 Liverpool. United have not yet improved enough to challenge a Liverpool side that seems to be returning to winning ways and that, despite Klopp’s departure, seems to be back in the title fight.
More news about the European leagues
#Manchester #United #Liverpool #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply