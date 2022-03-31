Manchester United and Leicester will meet in a duel that will act as a turning point for the red devils, who are clinging tightly to their last chances of sneaking into the Champions League next season.
where is the Man Utd -Leicester City? The match will be played at the Old Trafford stadium, Manchester, with a capacity of 76,000 spectators.
When and what time is Manchester United – Leicester City? The match is played on Wednesday, December 8 at 6:30 p.m., Spanish time (11:30 a.m. in Mexico and 1:30 p.m. in Argentina and Chile).
On which tv channel can I watch Manchester United – Leicester City? In Spain it will be seen through DAZN. In Mexico, on TNT Mexico. In Argentina, Chile and Peru on ESPN2 South. In Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela on ESPN Andina. And in the United States on fuboTV and TUDNxtra
Where can I watch Manchester United – Leicester City ‘online’? It can be seen in streaming in Spain, through DAZN. In Mexico, on HBO Max and TNT Go. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela on Star+. And in the United States on Paramount+, TUDN.com and TUDN App.
Man Utd
Those from Manchester are facing a complicated season in every way. His participation in the Champions ended tragically two weeks ago, and his fight for the top places ended in the first round. Solskjaer left due to poor results and bad play, and Rangnick arrived, who has not managed to improve either of the two aspects. Players like Rashford, Maguire, Pogba or Cavani have suffered a significant drop in level. Bad season.
leicester city
Leicester today is an ideal rival for anyone. The Foxes have their mind set on the Conference League. The European spots are unattainable and far enough from relegation that you don’t have to worry about those spots. The multiple injuries they have suffered throughout the season in key positions has prevented them from getting into the fight for European issues.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
Man Utd: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, CR7 and Elanga.
leicester city: Schmeichel, Castagne, Soyuncu, Amartey, Justin, Mendy, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes, Iheanacho, and Daka.
90MIN FORECAST
Manchester United 3-0 Leicester City
