Manchester United and Leicester meet this Sunday in a beautiful duel in which the Red Devils start as clear favorites. The recent punctures from Arsenal and Manchester City once again give them options to win a more than valued Premier League.
City: Manchester
Stadium: Old Trafford
Day and time: sunday february 8. 03:00 p.m. Spain, 08:00 a.m. Mexico, 11:00 a.m. Argentina
TV channels: DAZN
Live streaming: DAZN (website)
TV channels: ESPN
Live streaming: Star+
TV channels: ESPN Mexico
Live streaming: Star+
The Mancunians know that it will not be an easy task to take the three points, but the good dynamics of the team places them as favorites to win.
The Red Devils injured for the game are: Antony, McTominay, Eriksen and Van de Beek.
Regarding sanctions, only Casemiro will miss the duel. This would be the third clash without the presence of the carioca, so from next week it will once again be a usable piece for Ten Hag.
Great game was lived yesterday at the Camp Nou between Barcelona and Manchester United. The English were superior in many sections of the match, but they were not precise enough in the last meters. The best was, again, Marcus Rashford.
The Foxes are not having a good season but they have two key names: Harvey Barnes and James Maddison.
The two Britons are being the great agitators of the Kin Power this campaign. This season Maddison can boast of accumulating 9 goals and 5 assists in 18 games played. Crack numbers.
Barnes, for his part, has scored 8 goals in the 20 Premier League games he has played so far.
Possible Manchester United line-up
De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Lisandro Martínez, Shaw, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Sabitzer, Sancho, Rashford and Weghorst
Possible Leicester City lineup
Ward, Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen, Dewsbury Hall, Maddison, Mendy, Barnes, Tete and Iheanacho
90min forecast
Manchester United 2-0 Leicester City
