The Premier League continues to advance, and one more week Manchester United will host Fulham at Old Trafford to play matchday 26. Although both teams are pursuing different objectives, it is clear that each one will try to play a good game to achieve the three points. For its part, Manchester United arrives after three victories in the last games, and players at a high level of form as is the case of Hjlund. They will try to achieve a victory to secure positions in European competitions, and who knows whether to tighten the fight for the Champions League.
On the other hand, Fulham is in the middle of the table, after suffering a narrow defeat at home in the last match. They have good players, and the season is not being bad at all, so we will see what Marco Silva's men are capable of in this important clash.
City: Manchester
Stadium: Old Trafford
Date: Saturday February 24
Schedule: 16:00 in Spain, 12:00 in Argentina, 9:00 in Spain
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Luton Town
|
1-2V
|
Premier League
|
Aston Villa
|
1-2V
|
Premier League
|
West Ham
|
3-0V
|
Premier League
|
Wolverhampton
|
3-4V
|
Premier League
|
Newport County
|
2-4V
|
FA Cup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Aston Villa
|
1-2D
|
Premier League
|
Bournemouth
|
3-1V
|
Premier League
|
Burnley
|
2-2
|
Premier League
|
Everton
|
0-0
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle UnitedEdit
|
0-2D
|
Premier League
Manchester United: Mason Mount with a calf injury, Malacia with a knee injury, Martial with groin problems, Lisandro Martínez with knee problems,
Wan-Bissaka with a leg injury. Shaw is a doubt until the last minute due to a muscle injury.
Fulham: Raul Jiménez with an injury to be confirmed. Palinha will not be available either due to sanction
Manchester United: Onana, Lindelof, Varane, Maguire, Dalot, Casemiro, Mainoo, Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund.
Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Lukic, Cairney, Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Rodrigo Muniz.
Manchester United 2-0 Fulham
