On August 16th at 9:00 pm, Old Trafford Stadium will be the scene of the confrontation between Fulham and Manchester United in what will be the first match of the 2024/25 Premier League season.
The Premier League is about to start, and this year it will be with the Red Devils facing the “Cottagers” at home, a rival that if in other years it may have seemed like they had a squad where staying was already a prize, this year the signings have been of a high quality, so it will surely be a high quality match.
Therefore, let’s see the match information and all the data regarding this Manchester United vs Fulham:
City: Manchester, England
Date: Friday, August 16
Schedule: 21:00 (Spain), 16:00 (Argentina), 13:00 (Mexico)
Stadium: Old Trafford
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live on DAZN
In Argentina It will be seen through Star+ Argentina, in Mexico on Sky HD and on USA on ESPN Sports
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Manchester City
|
1(7)-1(6) D
|
Community Shield
|
Liverpool
|
0-3 D
|
Friendly
|
Real Betis
|
3-2 V
|
Friendly
|
Arsenal
|
2-1 D
|
Friendly
|
Rangers
|
0-2 V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Hoffenheim
|
0-2 V
|
Friendly
|
Seville
|
1-2 D
|
Friendly
|
Benfica
|
0-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Luton Town
|
2-4 V
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
0-4 D
|
Premier League
Manchester United have not started the season in the best way, losing the first title of the season, the Community Shield, on penalties against their biggest rivals. In addition, despite some victories against teams from other leagues, they have lost all three of their matches against their direct rivals in the Premier League, Arsenal, Liverpool and City, during the pre-season, so looking ahead, they will have to make a qualitative leap if they really want to return to the top of the table.
On the positive side, the team is being able to strengthen itself greatly, and although injuries have taken their toll on the team, the acquisitions of Leny Yoro and De Ligt are very important, and it is hoped that players such as the full-back Mazraoui will continue to arrive. If they manage to hold on well until all the players recover, they could be a team to be reckoned with this season.
For their part, Fulham have managed to maintain the good core of last season, with players who performed well like Iwobi, Leno or Andreas Pereira, to whom they have added players of great quality like Jorge Cuenca, the former Villarreal centre-back, or the great Arsenal midfielder, Emile Smith Rowe, who they have acquired for around 31 million.
Their pre-season has been quite remarkable, playing three games against rivals from other leagues that apparently are in higher positions than Fulham’s main expectations in the Premier League, but against whom they have been able to play with up to 2 wins out of 3, and a single defeat against a Sevilla that has also been having a great season from the management and the signings.
Manchester United: Onana, Dalot, Lisandro Martínez, De Ligt, Luke Shaw, Mainoo, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford and Sancho.
Fulham: B. Leno, Jorge Cuenca, Issa Diop, A. Robinson, Kenny Tete, Smith Rowe, Saša Lukić, Andreas Pereira, Adama Traoré, Alex Iwobi and Rodrigo Muniz.
Manchester United 2-1 Fulham. Manchester United have not been at their best defensively in pre-season, but if they want to improve on last season’s performance, starting with a win should be mandatory, especially considering the amount they have invested in signings.
