Little by little the Premier League is entering the final stretch of the season, and on this day we will have a classic English football duel between Manchester United and Everton. For its part, the red devils They arrive after losing the Manchester derby decisively, although the season is not being completely bad, so they need the three points to consolidate European competitions, with some pursuers on their heels.
On the other hand, the Toffees are going through a bad campaign, in the lowest positions, very close to the relegation zone, after a sanction from the league to withdraw points that made things very complicated at the beginning of the season. Sean Dyche's team has not won for seven games, so they need the three points like eating if they do not want to be rushed in the fight for salvation.
City: Manchester
Stadium: Old Trafford
Date: Saturday March 9
Schedule: 1:30 p.m. in Spain, 9:30 a.m. in Argentina, 6:30 a.m. in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
DAZN, Movistar+
Star+, ESPN
Paramount+
Telemundo Deportes Live, UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Manchester City
|
3-1D
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
0-1V
|
FA Cup
|
Fulham
|
1-2D
|
Premier League
|
Luton Town
|
1-2V
|
Premier League
|
Aston Villa
|
1-2V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
West Ham United
|
1-3D
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
Crystal Palace
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
2-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
2-2
|
Premier League
Manchester United: Mason Mount with a calf injury, Malacia with an injury to be confirmed, Wan-Bissaka with a leg injury, Lisandro Martínez with knee problems, Shaw and Hojlund with a muscle injury, Maguire with an injury to be confirmed. Evans and Rashford are doubtful until the last minute.
Everton: Dele Alli with a hip injury, Danjuma with a leg injury. It will be a doubt Gueye with pubic problems.
Manchester United: Onana, Dalot, Varane, Evans, Lindelof, Mainoo, Casemiro, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford.
Everton: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Onana, Garner, McNeil, Doucoure, Beto.
Manchester United 3-1 Everton
