Looking ahead to the next match against Crystal Palace, the Manchester United Erik ten Hag has decided to rely on the same starting eleven that helped him secure victory in the last match against Southampton.
The Dutch coach is betting on continuity, maintaining the structure and key pieces that gave him balance and dynamism on the pitch. This eleven combines youth, experience and quality, with a system that seeks to take advantage of speed in attack and defensive solidity.
Below, we take a look at each of the players who will make up Manchester United’s lineup for Saturday’s crucial clash.
BY: André Onana – The Cameroonian goalkeeper has become a key player between the posts for Manchester United. Onana has shown his ability to make great saves and his skill in bringing the ball out, contributing both in defence and in creating play from the back.
LD: Diogo Dalot – Dalot has established himself as the first-choice right-back. His ability to join in attack and deliver dangerous crosses makes him a constant threat to opposing defences, while he has also improved in his defensive duties.
DFC: Lisandro Martinez – The Argentine centre-back remains one of the pillars of the Red Devils’ defence. With his great anticipation and aggressiveness in duels, Martínez provides security in the back line and is a leader in the defensive line of ten Hag’s team.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt – De Ligt has recently joined Manchester United’s defensive structure and has fitted in perfectly. His ability to play through the ball and read the game allow him to complement Lisandro Martínez very well in the centre of defence.
LL: Noussair Mazraoui – Normally deployed on the right flank, Mazraoui has proven to be versatile, occupying the left-back spot in this eleven. The Moroccan offers defensive solidity and can also be a support in attack, combining well with the team’s wingers.
MC: Christian Eriksen – The Dane remains the linchpin of play in midfield. Eriksen is responsible for organising play, linking up with the attackers and being a constant threat from set pieces. His vision and passing accuracy are essential to the team’s performance.
MC: Kobbie Mainoo – United’s young talent has earned a place in the starting XI thanks to his excellent performances. Mainoo brings freshness and dynamism to the midfield, as well as being a reliable option when recovering the ball.
MCO: Bruno Fernandes – The captain of the team is the engine of Manchester United’s attack. Bruno Fernandes remains the most creative player in the team, with his ability to create scoring chances, his precision in shooting and his leadership on the pitch.
EI: Marcus Rashford – Rashford is one of United’s most dangerous players, capable of unbalancing any defence with his speed and one-on-one ability. His ability to finish plays makes him a constant threat to the opposition.
ED: Amad Diallo – Diallo has returned to the starting XI, and his talent and ability to run down the right flank give ten Hag’s team a new attacking option. His speed and technique are key to breaking down opposition defences, and he is eager to establish himself in the starting line-up.
DC: Joshua Zirkzee – The young Dutch striker has been a revelation in United’s attack. Zirkzee brings a physical presence in the box, as well as a good ability to link up with wingers and midfielders. Ten Hag relies on him as an attacking reference to take advantage of scoring opportunities.
What Manchester United’s lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Onana
Defenses: Dalot, De ligt, Lisandro, Mazraoui
Midfielders: Eriksen, Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes
Forwards: Rashford, Diallo and Ziekzee
More news about the Premier League
#Manchester #United #Crystal #Palaces #lineup #Premier #League #matchday
Leave a Reply