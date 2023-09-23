Before Erik Ten Hag’s men have to return to European competition to try to find a victory against Galatasaray after their debut in the Champions League with a defeat by four goals to three against Bayern Munich, United will have to face Crystal Palace in a new round of the EFL Cup
Below we will show you all the information necessary for the preview of this meeting.
In which stadium is Manchester United vs Crystal Palace played?
City: Manchester, England
Stadium: Old Trafford
Date: Wednesday, September 26
Time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
Live stream: DirecTV
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
Live stream: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Burnley
|
Premier League
|
Bayern Munich
|
4-3D
|
UCL
|
Brighton
|
1-3D
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
3-1D
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
3-2V
|
EFL
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Fulham
|
Premier League
|
Aston Villa
|
3-1D
|
UCL
|
Plymouth Argyle
|
2-4V
|
Premier League
|
Brentford
|
1-1D
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
0-1D
|
Premier League
There is good news for Erik Ten Hag’s team, a priori the Red Devils will not have any casualties for this match. The Dutch coach will be able to count on all of his strength and try to find victory against his team.
The same fate does not occur in the Crystal Palace squad, who have several players who will be absent for this match. The missing players are: Tomkins, Lerma, Nathan Ferguson, Michael Olise and Matheus França
Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Lisandro, Reguilón; Casemiro, Mctominay, Pellistri, Fernandes; Hojlund; Rashford.
Crystal Palace: Johnstone; Joel Ward, Andersen, Chris Richards, Tyrick Mitchell; Jeffrey Schlupp, Doucouré, Wil Hughes, Eze; Jean Mateta, Edouard
Manchester United 2-2 Crystal Palace
