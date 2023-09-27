After the match against Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup, Manchester United will play again in the Premier League and will do so again against Crystal Palace in the match corresponding to matchday 7 of the English league competition. Ten Hag’s team needs a victory to climb the table.
Below we leave you all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace
In which stadium is Manchester United vs Crystal Palace played?
City: Manchester, England
Stadium: Old Trafford
Date: Saturday September 30
Schedule: 4:00 p.m. Spain, 11:00 a.m. Argentina, 8:00 a.m. Mexico
How can you watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
How can you watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Crystal Palace
|
3-0V
|
EFL Cup
|
Burnley
|
0-1V
|
Premier League
|
Bayern Munich
|
4-3D
|
UCL
|
Brighton
|
1-3D
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
3-1D
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Manchester United
|
3-0 D
|
EFL Cup
|
Fulham
|
0-0 E
|
Premier League
|
Aston Villa
|
3-1D
|
Premier League
|
Wolves
|
3-2V
|
Premier League
|
Plymouth Argyle
|
2-4V
|
EFL Cup
There are several Manchester United players who Erik Ten Hag will not be able to line up for this Premier League match against Crystal Palace. These players are: Reguilón, Shaw, Malacia, Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martínez, Antony and Kobbie Mainoo
There are also several Crystal Palace players who will not be for this match. The players are: Tomkins, Lerma, Edouard, Nathan Ferguson, Michael Olise, Ahamada and Matheus França
Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Amrabat; Casemiro, Mctominay, Pellistri, Fernandes; Hojlund; Rashford.
Crystal Palace: Johnstone; Joel Ward, Andersen, Chris Richards, Tyrick Mitchell; Jeffrey Schlupp, Doucouré, Wil Hughes, Eze; Jean Mateta, Ayew
Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace
