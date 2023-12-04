This Wednesday at 9:15 p.m., the Old Trafford stadium will witness a titanic showdown when the Manchester United receive the Chelsea for the 15th day of the Premier League. Two giants of English football will collide in a duel full of intensity and rivalry. With distinctive playing styles, both teams will seek supremacy in the iconic stadium. Who will emerge victorious in this crucial showdown?
In which stadium is Manchester United vs Chelsea played?
City: Manchester, England
Stadium: Old Trafford
Date: Wednesday, November 6
Schedule: 21:15 in Spain, 17:15 in Argentina and 14:15 in Mexico
How can you watch Manchester United vs Chelsea on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Manchester United vs Chelsea on television in Mexico?
Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Manchester United vs Chelsea on television in Argentina?
DirecTV
How can you watch Manchester United vs Chelsea on television in the United States?
C.B.S.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Newcastle
|
1-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Galatasaray
|
3-3
|
UCL
|
Everton
|
0-3V
|
Premier League
|
Luton Town
|
1-0V
|
Premier League
|
Kobenhavn
|
4-3D
|
UCL
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Brighton
|
3-2V
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle
|
4-1D
|
Premier League
|
man city
|
4-4
|
Premier League
|
Tottenham
|
1-4V
|
Premier League
|
blackburn
|
2-0V
|
EFL CUP
There are several players in the Manchester United those that Erik Ten Hag will not be able to line up for this EFL Cup match against Newcastle. These players are: Mount, Eriksen, Evans, Casemiro, Martínez, Diallo, Malacia.
To the Chelsea Mauricio Pochettino is having a bad time with the issue of injuries, there are several players who will not be available in that Premier League match. The following Chelsea players may not be available: Chilwell, Nkunku, Chalobah, Fofana, Bettinelli, Malo Gusto and Roméo Lavia.
Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Reguilón; Amrabat, McTominay, Garnacho, Fernandes; Martial; Rashford.
Chelsea:Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Cucurella; Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Mudryk; Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Jackson.
Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea
