The EFL Cup returns, the other tournament of the KO of England and Wales. While Manchester United managed to knock out Everton the other day in the FA Cup, they now face Charlton Athletic in the league cup quarter-finals. The Red Devils reach this round after eliminating Burnley, while Charlton surprised by eliminating Brighton on penalties. Let’s go with all the previous.
Manchester United is working hard to reinforce the team. With the winter market open, the Red Devils are interested in several players, but their main target seems to be Joao Félix. The Butland goalkeeper has already trained under Ten Hag and could make his debut in this match. In addition, Lisandro Martínez will now be available after having trained normally after arriving later for the World Cup celebrations.
Butlands; Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martínez, Lindelöf; Shaw; Fred, Van de Beek, Eriksen; Elanga, Grenache, Martial.
The historic team currently plays in the third category of English football, and is in position 12. Gone is that team that played in the Premier, but in the future they could return if they work well. They arrive for this match with confidence after eliminating Brighton and winning their last league match against Lincoln.
MacGillivray; Sessegnon, Lavelle, O’Connell, Thomas; Dobson, Clare, Fraser; Rak-Sakyi, Blackett Taylor, Stockley.
Manchester United 2-0 Charlton Athletic
